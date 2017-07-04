VIDEO: Rafael ‘Feijao’ wins first fight since UFC release

On July 1 in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain a mixed martial arts event was held by the World Fight Tour promotion.

The event was dubbed “WFT 7: Road to Bellator MMA”. The event was littered with prospects, but amongst those names was one UFC, Strikeforce veteran. Brazilian heavy-hitter Rafael ‘Feijão’ Cavalcante.

‘Feijão’ took on Germany’s Daniel Konecke and dominated throughout. Early in the fight, ‘Feijão’ landed some elbows as Konecke was holding onto a double-leg takedown. Konecke was visibly rocked and Cavalcante pounced on him landing multiple big punches.

The referee stepped in and ‘Feijão’ proceeded to jump onto the side of the cage and celebrate. But the fight was not over. The referee was stepping in to give ‘Feijão’ a warning regarding shots to the back of the head.

So the fight continued and ‘Feijão’ continued to dominate. With about 1:20 left in the round, ‘Feijão’ got top control and landed big punches and elbows. At the 4:10 mark of Round 1, the fight was stopped as Cavalcante was in back mount landing heavy punches.

This brought his record to 13-7 w/ 1 No Contest. This is also his 13th finish in 13 wins. Cavalcante was released from the UFC following three losses in a row spanning from 2014 to 2016. The TKO win over Konecke is his first win since.

Check out the finish below, and click here if you wanna see the entire fight, including the Palhares-esque finish! (Skip to 36:54 for the full fight!)