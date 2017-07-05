The Walkout Consultant: TUF 25 Finale Edition

The 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter comes to a close this Friday, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The TUF 25 Finale main event has gauranteed fireworks, with Michael Johnson against promotional debutant Justin Gaethje. The rest of the card, though, features fighters who may need help. They need that help when it comes to standing out with their walkout music. Whether it’s something generic, over-used, or simply too weak to hold attention, these fighters made the wrong choice in songs. That’s where I come in. As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I can aid these wayward fighters in finding something that can be identified with them. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

C.B. Dolloway

What he walked out to last: “My Silver Lining” – First Aid Kit

What he should walk out to: “Gettin’ Down on the Mountain” – Corb Lund

Since he didn’t make the fight last time he was spot-lighted, I’m simply going to recycle my choice and reasoning for the TUF 25 Finale. Indie, Alt-Country, whatever you call First Aid Kit, it doesn’t make for good walkout music. In fact, it was a huge step down for one Clarence Byron Dollaway after his Shooter Jennings entrance back at UFC 186. He needs to get back to something grittier, and the perfect song for that is Corb Lund’s apocalyptic country stomper, “Gettin’ Down on the Mountain.” If you need any further proof, simply listen below.

Marcel Fortuna

What he last walked out to: “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” – Johnny Cash

What he should walk out to next: “O Fortuna” – Therion

Look, I know I suggested that Jake Ellenberger walk out to “O Fortuna” at UFC Fight Night 108. He didn’t, though, so I can slot another version of the song in here. I can respect walking out to Johnny Cash, it’s powerful music. However, Marcel Fortuna shouldn’t be using a song that a tenured fighter – Gian Villante – is using regularly. So, it’s time to trade on his last name and walk out to the epic version of “O Fortuna” performed by the symphonic metallers in Therion. Give it a listen below.

