VIDEO: Lipeng Zhang wins 15th straight following UFC release

“The Warrior” Lipeng Zhang’s current run is nothing short of spectacular.

The 27-year-old Zhang has primarily fought in his home country of China the past 21 months. He was released from the UFC in 2015 following a loss to Canada’s Kajan Johnson.

While competing in the UFC he was a lightweight, and following his release, he slowly but surely made his way to welterweight which he has made his home.

He left the UFC with a not-so-great record of 9-9-1. Since then, in the span of just 21 months – less than two years – he has won 15 in-a-row, and now sits with an impressive 24-9-1 record.

He was set to face Australia’s Vik Grujic this morning in China at Kunlun Fight MMA 13. Grujic, however, had to pull out somewhat last minute, and in his place came Belarus’ Stanislav Dobeshev.

Zhang Lipeng vs. Stanislav Dobeshev

The fight did not last long. Less than 90-seconds into Round 1, Zhang caught the Belarusian with a right-hand as he sloppily rushed in. The right-hand visibly hurt Dobeshev who was forced to shoot in on a double-leg because of it.

Zhang reversed position and managed to get top control, quickly getting back mount amidst a scramble. While in the dominant position, Zhang started throwing fierce punches at Dobeshev, forcing the referee to step in.

Check out the video below to see Zhang’s incredible 15th win in-a-row!