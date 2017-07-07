On this 73rd edition of Before the Battle: BloodyElbow’s Nick Baldwin, MMAFighting’s Jed Meshew, and MMASucka’s Wesley Riddle discuss their predictions for The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale going down July 7th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the event’s featured bout, devastating lightweight striker Michael Johnson will look to stop the hype of undefeated newcomer Justin Gaethje, the former World Series of Fighting champion with five title defenses. Johnson is hoping to get back into consistency having lost three of his last four octagon appearances, while Gaethje plans on extending his current 17-fight win streak.

After a long and grueling battle of The Ultimate Fighter veterans, two individuals earned their spot in the finals. Season 19’s Dhiego Lima of and Season 7’s Jesse Taylor of each defeated three fighters from this 25th season, hoping to earn a UFC career and a $250,000 prize reward.

Time marks for each fight preview from Before the Battle can be found underneath the video.

Time Marks – Before The Battle: The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

Early Preliminary Card – UFC Fight Pass (6:00PM ET, 3:00PM PT)

6:10 – Tecia Torres (8-1) vs. Julianna Lima (9-3)

10:30 – Gray Maynard (13-7-1, 1 NC) vs. Teruto Ishihara (10-3-2)

Preliminary Card – Fox Sports 1 (7:00PM ET, 4:00PM PT)

17:19 – Jessica Eye (11-6, 1 NC) vs. Aspen Ladd (5-0)

23:11 – Ed Herman (24-12, 1 NC) vs. CB Dollaway (16-9)

28:39 – James Krause (23-8) vs. Tom Gallicchio (19-10)

33:56 – Angela Hill (6-3) vs. Ashley Yoder (5-2)

Main Card – Fox Sports 1 (9:00PM ET, 6:00PM PT)

39:56 – Jordan Johnson (7-0) vs. Marcel Fortuna (9-1)

46:22 – Brad Tavares (14-4) vs. Elias Theodorou (14-1)

51:04 – Jared Cannonier (9-2) vs. Nick Roehrick (7-0)

58:51 – Marc Diakiese (12-0) vs. Drakkar Klose (6-0-1)

1:03:04 – Dhiego Lima (14-5) vs. Jesse Taylor (32-15)

1:10:22 – Michael Johnson (18-11) vs. Justin Gaethje (17-0)



1:23:01 – “Fight of the Night” & “Performance of the Night” Predictions

1:27:08 – Closing Remarks



