The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale Live Results

The Ultimate Fighter Finale will kick off this evening, and will crown either Dhiego Lima or Jesse Taylor as the new TUF champion. In the main event, Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje will settle their feud once and for all, after throwing verbal shots back and forth leading up to the fight.

James Krause and Tom Gallicchio, two standouts from this season, will square off during the preliminary fights on The Fight Network. TUF alumni C.B. Dolloway and Ed Herman will also fight on the preliminary card, while Gray Maynard will kick off the night against Teruto Ishihara on UFC Fight Pass.

Main Card (9pm ET)

Justin Gaethje def. Michael Johnson via TKO at 4:48 of Round 2

Jesse Taylor def. Dhiego Lima via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:43 of Round 2

Drakkar Klose def. Marc Diakiese via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jared Cannonier def. Nick Roehrick via TKO at 2:08 of Round 3

Brad Tavares def. Elias Theodorou via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jordan Johnson def. Marcel Fortuna via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (7pm ET)

Angela Hill def. Ashley Yoder via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

James Krause def. Tom Gallicchio via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

C.B. Dollaway def. Ed Herman via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Tecia Torres def. Juliana Lima via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:52 of Round 2

Fight Pass card (6:30pm ET)

Gray Maynard def. Teruto Ishihara via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)