Amanda Nunes out of UFC 213, Romero vs. Whittaker new main event

Just hours prior to UFC 213 gets under way, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was forced to pull out of her main event match with Valentina Shevchenko.

According to MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, Nunes fell ill earlier this week and was hospitalized, which forced the promotion to scrap the fight.

Amanda Nunes has been feeling ill this week. She’s currently in the hospital. Tonight’s main event is in jeopardy. No official word yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

With the original main event off the card, the interim middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker has been promoted to main event status.

The new UFC 213 line-up is as follows:

MAIN CARD (PAY-PER-VIEW – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker – interim middleweight title

Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum

Curtis Blaydes vs. Daniel Omielanczuk

Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis

Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX SPORTS 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Brian Camozzi vs. Chad Laprise

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass- 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET)

Cody Stamann vs. Terrion Ware

James Bochnovic vs. Trevin Giles

