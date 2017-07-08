Amanda Nunes out of UFC 213, Romero vs. Whittaker new main event

Just hours prior to UFC 213 gets under way, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was forced to pull out of her main event match with Valentina Shevchenko.
According to MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, Nunes fell ill earlier this week and was hospitalized, which forced the promotion to scrap the fight.
Amanda Nunes has been feeling ill this week. She’s currently in the hospital. Tonight’s main event is in jeopardy. No official word yet.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017
With the original main event off the card, the interim middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker has been promoted to main event status.
The new UFC 213 line-up is as follows:
MAIN CARD (PAY-PER-VIEW – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)
Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker – interim middleweight title
Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum
Curtis Blaydes vs. Daniel Omielanczuk
Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis
Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX SPORTS 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Brian Camozzi vs. Chad Laprise
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos
Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass- 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET)
Cody Stamann vs. Terrion Ware
James Bochnovic vs. Trevin Giles
MAIN IMAGE: