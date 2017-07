UFC 213 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night and we will have UFC 213 live results for you all night long.

The main event is for the interim middleweight championship, with Yoel Romero taking on Robert Whittaker, as the originally planned UFC women’s bantamweight championship fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko was scrapped.

Also on the card is a heavyweight slugfest between Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum.

Check out full UFC 213 results below.

MAIN CARD (PAY-PER-VIEW – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker – interim middleweight title

Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum

Curtis Blaydes def. Daniel Omielanczuk via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Pettis def. Jim Miller via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rob Font def. Douglas Silva de Andrade by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 4:36 of Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX SPORTS 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Travis Browne by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:44 of Round 2

Chad Laprise def. Brian Camozzi via TKO (Strikes) at 1:27 of Round 3

Thiago Santos def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (Strikes) at 2:04 of Round 2

Belal Muhammad def. Jordan Mein via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass- 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET)

Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27. 29-28)

Trevin Giles def. James Bochnovic via KO (Strikes) at 2:54 of Round 2

MAIN IMAGE: