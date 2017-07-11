Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 1 – Live Results

Tonight live on UFC Fight Pass is the debut of the new Tuesday Night Contender Series!
Each Tuesday they will air a live professional fight card littered with hot MMA prospects. Their first show is a damn good one.
The main event features Titan FC Lightweight Champion vs. CES Featherweight Champion as Kurt Holobaugh takes on Matt “The Mangler” Bessette. The co-main event sees CES heavyweight veteran Greg “Ribz” Rebello taking on CFFC Heavyweight Champion Azunna “Zulu” Anyanwu.
Check out the full five-fight card below, which will be updated with the results as the event rolls on!
Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 8pmET
- Kurt Holobaugh (17-4) vs. Matt Bessette (22-7)
- Greg Rebello (22-7) vs. Azunna Anyanwu (13-4)
- Boston Salmon def. Ricky Turcios via Unanimous Decision
- Charles Byrd def. Jamie Pickett via Submission (Arm-Triangle) in Round 1
- Joby Sanchez def. Manny Vazquez via Unanimous Decision