Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 1 – Live Results

Tonight live on UFC Fight Pass is the debut of the new Tuesday Night Contender Series!

Each Tuesday they will air a live professional fight card littered with hot MMA prospects. Their first show is a damn good one.

The main event features Titan FC Lightweight Champion vs. CES Featherweight Champion as Kurt Holobaugh takes on Matt “The Mangler” Bessette. The co-main event sees CES heavyweight veteran Greg “Ribz” Rebello taking on CFFC Heavyweight Champion Azunna “Zulu” Anyanwu.

Check out the full five-fight card below, which will be updated with the results as the event rolls on!

Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 8pmET