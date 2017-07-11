The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 113

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place this Sunday, July 16th in Glasgow, Scotland. Expect the SSE Hydro Arena to be jumping as Gunnar Nelson squares off with surging Brazilian Santiago Ponzinibbio. The rest of the card, however, will be filled with fighters looking to make an impact with fans. One of the few remaining ways for a UFC athlete to stand out from the pack is with a good walkout song. A lot of fighters, be it due to generic or outright bad choices, have trouble with that. That’s where I step in. I am MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, and I will put my knowledge to good use. I will suggest more appropriate songs for each fighter, and do so publicly for your enjoyment. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Neil Seery

What he last walked out to: “Charlie Brown” – Coldplay

What he should walk out to: “Vote With a Bullet” – Corrosion of Conformity

Seriously, whomever allowed Neil “2 Tap” Seery to walk out to Coldplay at UFC Fight Night 87 should be fired. I’m all for diversity in walkouts, but Coldplay – like Kanye West – should never, ever be used for a fighter’s entrance. It’s that simple. It doesn’t even tie in to Seery’s nickname in any way! So, let’s take something that has an immediate hook of an intro, and has at least a cursory link to the “2 Tap” moniker. This song is “Vote With a Bullet” by Corrosion of Conformity. Listen below.

Danny Roberts

What he last walked out to: “Rise and Fall” – Michael Molloy and Alex Evans

What he should walk out to next: “Chocolate” – The Time

While “Rise and Fall,” the last walkout song of Danny “Hot Chocolate” Roberts, is an excellent modern folk tune, it doesn’t make for a great entrance. It takes too long of a time to build to its first crescendo, and is mostly just two guys playing a melancholy song on acoustic guitars. It doesn’t feel representative of a guy calling himself “Hot Chocolate.” No, Danny Roberts needs something with some funk, some soul. He needs something that will draw energy from the crowd, especially the ladies, and not put people to sleep. That track, in this case, is “Chocolate” by The Time. Listen below.

