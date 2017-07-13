The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

The UFC lost their International Fight Week main event for the third year in a row. Still, the new main event of Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker for the UFC Interim Middleweight Championship delivered in a big way. During the first half of this week’s episode we recap the entire UFC 213 event, as well as the fallout from the cancellation of Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

In the second half of the show we discuss the recent Fight of the Year contender between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje, and preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio coming up from Scotland this weekend.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

Hammer Radio: International Fight Week Wrap-Up

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, T.J. Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

Main Photo via Getty Images Sport.