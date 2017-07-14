‘Bellator 181: Campos vs. Girtz III’ – Live Results

Bellator returns tonight live on Spike TV with a fantastic card resonating from the Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK.

The main event features a lightweight rubber match between Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz. The two are 1-1 against each other, with Campos picking up a UD win over Girtz in 2013 and Girtz scoring a 37-second KO win over Campos in their 2015 rematch.

It is worth noting that, heading into the bout, Girtz has lost two-straight while Campos has won three-straight.

The co-main event is a pivotal middleweight matchup between John Salter and Kendall Grove. Also on the main card; Jessica Middleton replaces Letourneau on five days’ notice to take on Emily Ducote, and former bantamweight champion Joe Warren faces Steve Garcia.

The most surprising part about this card? The outstanding preliminary portion. Valentin Moldavsky, Justin Lawrence, Logan Storley, Rafael Lovato Jr., Mike Rhodes, Romero Cotton, Bruna Vargas, and Carl Seumanutafa – among others- will all compete on the prelims.

Check out the full card below! The fight card will be updated with the results as they happen!

Main Card – Spike TV – 9pm ET

Derek Campos vs. Brandon Girtz 3

John Salter vs. Kendall Grove

Emily Ducote def. Jessica Middleton via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Joe Warren def. Steve Garcia Jr. via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims – Spike.com – 7pm ET

Rafael Lovato Jr. def. Mike Rhodes via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:59 of Round 1

Valentin Moldavsky def. Carl Seumanutafa via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Andre Fialho def. AJ Matthews via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Logan Storley def. Kemmyelle Haley via TKO (Elbows) at 1:44 of Round 1

Romero Cotton def. Arron Rodriguez via Split Decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Katy Collins def. Bruna Vargas via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Postlims – (After Main Card – No Stream)

Treston Thomison vs. Justin Lawrence

Johnny Marigo vs. Jordan Howard

Amanda Bell vs. Brittney Elkin

Will Florentino vs. Jonathan Gary

Guilherme Bomba vs. EJ Brooks

Guilhermo Gomes vs. Fernando Gonzalez

Note: With that amount of prelims, probably over HALF of them will not air. Bellator’s weird trend of not allowing nearly enough time for all prelims to take place before the main card continues. Over half of these will be “post-lims“. But we will not know which until the prelims conclude.