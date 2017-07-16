The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland is home to the UFC on Sunday and we will have UFC Fight Night 113 live results all day long.

The main event features a battle in the welterweight division, as Gunnar Nelson takes on Santiago Ponzinibbio. In the co-main event, Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo square off in a catchweight bout.

The six-fight FOX Sports 1 main card also features Stevie Ray vs. Paul Felder, Jack Marshman vs. Ryan Janes, Khalil Rountree vs. Paul Craig and James Mulheron vs. Justin Willis.

Check out full UFC Fight Night 113 results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET)

Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Gunnar Nelson via KO (Punches) at 1:22 of Round 1

Cynthia Calvillo def. Joanne Calderwood via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Paul Felder def. Stevie Ray via KO (Elbows) at 3:58 of Round 1

Ryan Janes def. Jack Marshman via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Khalil Rountree def. Paul Craig via KO (Punches) at 4:56 of Round 1

Justin Willis def. James Mulheron via Unanimous Decision 930-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET)

Danny Roberts def. Bobby Nash via TKO (Punches) at 3:59 of Round 2.

Alexandre Pantoja def. Neil Seery via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:30 of Round 3

Galore Bofando def. Charlie Ward via KO (Throw) at 2:10 of Round 1

Danny Henry def. Daniel Teymur via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-26)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET)

Brett Johns def. Albert Morales via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Leslie Smith def. Amanda Lemos via TKO (Strikes) at 2:53 of Round 2

