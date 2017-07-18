Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 2 – Live Results

Week 1 was a success, now on to Week 2 of Tuesday Night Contender Series.

After Week 1, 2 of the 5 winners on the night were given UFC contracts. RFA bantamweight veteran Boston Salmon (6-1) received a contract following a brawl against Team Alpha Male’s Ricky Turcios. Titan FC Lightweight Champion Kurt Holobaugh (18-4) also received a UFC contract after a quick KO against CES Featherweight Champion Matt Bessette.

Former Tachi Palace Middleweight Champion and current Global Knockouts Middleweight Champion; Angel DeAnda will look to win his 7th-straight when he takes on TUF-veteran and current IT Fight Series Heavyweight Champion Dan Spohn in the night’s main event.

In the co-main event, bantamweight KO artists “Sugar” Sean O’Malley and “The Fearless” Alfred Khashakyan will do battle. Khashakyan defended his CXF bantamweight title with a quick first-round knockout against UFC-veteran Chris Beal in December. O’Malley won his last fight with a highlight-reel spinning back-kick KO under the LFA banner.

Those are two of the five fights on what is a prospect-filled card. Check out the entire card below!

Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 8pm ET