Kajan Johnson returns to Octagon at UFC 215 against Adriano Martins

It’s been two years since fans have seen Kajan Johnson step inside the UFC Octagon. It was September 27, 2015 at UFC Fight Night 75 to be precise. “Ragin” will finally return to the cage on September 9, 2017 at UFC 215 against Adriano Martins.

Kajan Johnson returns at UFC 215

During his two year absence, Johnson has built Tristar Vancouver and has been very passionate about fighter/employee relations.

Johnson (21-12-1) has been in the game since 2002 and has fought for many different promotions. After a stint on The Ultimate Fighter Nations, Johnson was able to secure a spot with the promotion and is currently 2-1 under the UFC banner. In his most recent outing, the Tristar Vancouver head coach earned a unanimous decision against Naoyuki Kotani in Japan.

Martins (28-8) signed with the UFC in 2013 and has a 4-2 record in his six fights. After riding a three-fight winning streak, the Brazilian fell short in his most recent outing. At UFC 204 in October of last year, Martins lost a split decision against Leandro Santos.

Both men will be returning after a lengthy lay-off in the Octagon and look to regain control in the lightweight division.

UFC 215 goes down on September 9, 2017 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The main event features a battle for the UFC flyweight championship, as Demetrious Johnson takes on Ray Borg. The women’s bantamweight championship is up for grabs in the co-main event as Amanda Nunes takes on Valentina Shevchenko.

The current UFC 215 fight card looks as follows:

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg – for flyweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for women’s bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos

Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro

Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis

Rick Glenn vs. Gavin Tucker

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Sarah Moras

Arjan Bhullar vs. Luis Henrique

Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Kajan Johnson vs. Adriano Martins

