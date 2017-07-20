The UFC returns to big FOX this Saturday, with notable middleweights Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum at the top of the UFC on FOX 25 card. Joining the two at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY, will be a host of fighters looking to raise their profiles. Some of them, like Dennis Bermudez, are near the top of their respective packs. Other athletes are still looking for ways to stand out. One of the few things a fighter has left to make an individual impact is their walkout music. Some combatants make poor choices on that front, whether it’s a generic choice or something that doesn’t fit their brand. That’s where I come in. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I’m here to help. I’m even offering that help for you, the MMA fanbase, to enjoy. So, without further ado, here. We. Go!

Ryan LaFlare

What he last walked out to: “Put On” – Young Jeezy feat. Kanye West

What he should walk out to next: “What Will the Neighbours Think?” – Murphy’s Law

There’s just something incongruous about Ryan LaFlare walking out to Young Jeezy. “Put On” isn’t all that great a song anyways, but that’s beside the point. Seeing a guy who vaguely resembles Murphy’s Law singer Jimmy G walk out to mediocre modern hip-hop just seems wrong. So, on that tip, why doesn’t Ryan give seminal Murphy’s Law track “What Will the Neighbours Think” a try for his walk out? It’s certainly a change from a song that sounds like something a bunch of other guys already enter to. Listen below.

Brian Kelleher

What he last walked out to: “Blessed Up” – Meek Mill

What he should walk out to next: “Knocking At the Door” – Arkells

I don’t know about so much of this modern hip-hop, folks. The verses and flows aren’t particularly strong, and even if the beat on a chorus feels like it’s building to something good, the climaxes tend to miss more than they hit. A prime example of this is Brian “Boom” Kelleher‘s last walkout, “Blessed Up” by Meek Mill. A brassy personality like Kelleher’s deserves an equally brassy entrance. The perfect song for that entrance is the bold call to action of “Knocking at the Door” by Canadian rockers Arkells. The bold brass section combined with rolling snare of the intro and choruses make for just another way for Kelleher to keep knocking down doors and opposition. Listen below.

