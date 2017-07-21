Hammer Radio: Weidman vs Gastelum Preview and More

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

The UFC returns to Fox again this weekend for UFC on Fox: Weidman vs Gastelum, as former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman attempts to halt his three fight losing streak in a fight against contender Kelvin Gastelum. We begin this week’s episode previewing that fight, as well as the rest of the major fights from that event.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, this podcast is only the first half of this week’s live radio show. Look for the second half tomorrow, including our thoughts on the Toronto stop of the Mayweather/McGregor press conference series, UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio results, and more.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Main Photo via Getty Images (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)