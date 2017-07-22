UFC on FOX 25 Live Results

UFC on FOX 25 takes place live from Long Island, N.Y., on Saturday, July 22.
In the main event, former middleweight champion looks to rebound from a three-fight skid against surging contender Kelvin Gastelum. Co-headlining the “big FOX” show is a featherweight bout between ranked competitors Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins.
Main card — on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins
Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante
Jimmie Rivera vs. Thomas Almeida
Preliminary card — on FOX at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
Lyman Good vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Rafael Natal vs. Eryk Anders
Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Oliveira
Damian Grabowski vs. Chase Sherman
Early preliminary card — on UFC Fight Pass at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT
Kyle Bochniak vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Brian Kelleher vs. Marlon Vera
Timothy Johnson vs. Junior Albini
Shane Burgos vs. Godofredo Pepey
Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez
