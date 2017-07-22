UFC on FOX 25 Live Results

UFC on FOX 25 takes place live from Long Island, N.Y., on Saturday, July 22.

In the main event, former middleweight champion looks to rebound from a three-fight skid against surging contender Kelvin Gastelum. Co-headlining the “big FOX” show is a featherweight bout between ranked competitors Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins.

MMASucka.com will have live results all throughout the evening of fights.

Main card — on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins

Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante

Jimmie Rivera vs. Thomas Almeida

Preliminary card — on FOX at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Lyman Good vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Rafael Natal vs. Eryk Anders

Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Oliveira

Damian Grabowski vs. Chase Sherman

Early preliminary card — on UFC Fight Pass at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Kyle Bochniak vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Brian Kelleher vs. Marlon Vera

Timothy Johnson vs. Junior Albini

Shane Burgos vs. Godofredo Pepey

Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez

