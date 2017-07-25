Paul Daley faces Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 183

‘Bellator 183: Pitbull vs. Henderson’ in San Jose adds its third big fight in the form of what should be a welterweight firefight between Paul “Semtex” Daley and Lorenz “The Monsoon” Larkin.

The Telegraph was the first to report the bout.

Paul Daley vs. Lorenz Larkin

WELTERWEIGHT

Daley (39-15-2) welcomed former UFC title-challenger Rory MacDonald to the Bellator cage in May. MacDonald picked up a second round submission win against Daley. Prior to this, Daley had just knocked out Brennan Ward in January. The KO is still a contender for Knockout of the Year.

Larkin (18-6, 1NC) made his Bellator MMA debut last month. He was given a welterweight title shot in his promotional debut but lost via unanimous decision after 25 minutes of action with Douglas Lima. Before joining the Bellator ranks, Larkin had won two-straight in the UFC. Defeated Jorge Masvidal in May of 2016 before quickly taking out Neil Magny in August of the same year.

‘Bellator 183: Pitbull vs. Henderson’ will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The event will be headlined the Bellator mainstay Patricky “Pitbull” Freire taking on former UFC champion and two-division Bellator title-challenger Benson “Smooth” Henderson.

Roy “Big Country” Nelson makes his promotional debut against Javy Ayala in the night’s co-main event.

