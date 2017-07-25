Roger Gracie vs. Buchecha Gracie Pro 2017 Highlights

Roger Gracie and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida were on the match of the decade at Gracie Pro 2017.

Gracie taps out Buchecha at Gracie Pro 2017

Gracie was able to lock in a very tight lapel choke from the back position to secure the victory against Buchecha. Following the epic performance, Gracie retired from BJJ action and solidified himself the best to ever compete in the sport.

“I told myself that if I fight good, that if I do really good here, that will be my career,” Gracie said.

The 35-year-old hasn’t competed in MMA since May 2016. He is signed to ONE Championship where he is the current cruiserweight champion.

