Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 3 – Live Results

It’s that time of the week again! Tuesday Night Contender Series returns tonight with another great night of exciting match-ups featuring some incredible up-and-coming talent.

In the light heavyweight main event, former Legacy FC title-challenger Ryan “Superman” Spann takes on former GLORY Kickboxing fighter Karl Roberson who now has an undefeated record in MMA.

In the co-main event; after most recently taking out Dhiego Lima to become Titan FC Welterweight Champion, “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jason Jackson will face LFA-alum Kyle Stewart. Stewart recent defeated UFC-vet Estevan Payan. Jackson has won three-straight, picking up the Titan FC and Victory FC welterweight titles during that time.

Those are two of the five fights that will be featured. Check out the full fight card below featuring UFC, TUF, RFA, LFA, and Legacy FC veterans.

This will be updated with live results when the event begins tonight.

Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 8pm ET