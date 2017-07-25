It has been two and a half years since Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier first locked crosshairs. After some tumultuous times for Jones, and stacking up victories in the light heavyweight division for Cormier, the two will meet once again in the main event at UFC 214.

In anticipation of the big fight, lets look back at the past three years and what it looked like for both Jones and Cormier.

A TIMELINE LEADING UP TO UFC 214

August 4, 2014 – Jones brawled with Cormier at a UFC 178 press event in a Las Vegas hotel.

September 23, 2014 – Jones was fined $50,000 by the Nevada Athletic Commission. He was asked to do 40 hours of community service in Las Vegas for his role in the Cormier skirmish.

January 3, 2015 – Jones earned a unanimous decision against Cormier in the main event of UFC 182.

January 6, 2015 – Jones tested positive for cocaine metabolites during an out-of-competition drug test prior to UFC 182 and checked into a rehab facility.

UFC 214: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier timeline

January 17, 2015 – The UFC fined Jones $25,000 for violating its Athlete Code of Conduct policy for the failed drug test.

April 27, 2015 – After a hit and run that left a pregnant woman injured, Jones turned himself in to Albuquerque police. It was later revealed that hee fled from the scene and marijuana was found in his vehicle.

April 28, 2015 – Jones was stripped of his UFC title and suspended indefinitely by the UFC.

May 23, 2015 – Cormier defeated Anthony Johnson for the vacated title via rear-naked choke, and was crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion

September 29, 2015 – Jones pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. He had to serve 18 months of supervised probation.

October 3, 2015 – Cormier defended his belt for the first time, defeating Alexander Gustafsson via split decision.

October 23, 2015 – The UFC reinstated Jones.

March 29, 2016 – Jones was booked into county jail in Albuquerque for violating his probation, as he was accused of drag racing and given a number of citations.

March 31, 2016 – Jones was ordered to take anger management and driver improvement classes.

Jon Jones Returns

April 23, 2016 – Jones returned to competition and won the interim UFC 205 pound title by defeating Ovince Saint Preux in the main event of UFC 197.

July 6, 2016 – Jones was flagged by USADA for a potential doping violation, and was pulled from his UFC 200 main event bout with Cormier.

July 7, 2016 – Jones held a press conference in Las Vegas and denied cheating.

July 9, 2016 – Cormier fought replacement opponent Anderson Silva and won via unanimous decision.

April 8, 2017 – Cormier tapped out Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 to defend his light heavyweight belt for second time.

May 12, 2017 – UFC President Dana White announced that Cormier vs. Jones II will take place at UFC 214 on July 29.

Main Photo: