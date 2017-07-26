The Walkout Consultant: UFC 214

UFC 214 goes down this Saturday at the Honda Center in Los Angeles, CA. With three title fights at the top of the card, it can be difficult for fighters on the undercard to stand out. With entrance music being one of the last remaining ways a fighter can make themselves unique, I’m here to help them out. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I will use my knowledge to help these fighters find something that will help them and their personal brands. So, without further ado, here. We. Go!

Eric Shelton

What he last walked out “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

What he should walk out to next: “Lethal Weapon” – Ice T

Eric “Showtime” Shelton didn’t have the best of luck when he made his official UFC debut to the swaggery pop of Bruno Mars back at UFC on FOX 23. I get it, a fun-loving submission ace needs to get across his fun side. There’s songs that do that while also keep a sense of menace. Ice T is a master of that, and it was evident even in his early days. “Lethal Weapon” is a great example of this, and it’s bizarre that it’s still out there, unclaimed, waiting for a fighter like Shelton to use it. Listen below.

Andre Fili

What he last walked out: “Feelin’ Myself” – Mac Dre

What he should walk out to next: “The Touch” – Stan Bush

I get why Andre “Touchy” Fili has walked out to “Feelin’ Myself” by Mac Dre. Listen to the song, it’s a a “touching myself” joke. So yes, I get it, but it’s still a jokey song. Now, my suggestion is no less cheesy, but is a little more brand-oriented. Those of us of a certain age will remember this song from Transformers: The Movie, and will give – if nothing else – a nostalgia-oriented pop for it. That’s right, I’m talking about “The Touch” by Stan Bush. Give it a listen below, and you’ll know it’s the right choice.

