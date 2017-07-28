Hammer Radio: Cormier vs Jones 2 Preview and More

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2 takes place this Saturday night, and is headlined by the ridiculously long-awaited rematch between UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones. We spend the first half of this week’s episode previewing all three of the UFC title fights taking place at UFC 214.

In the second half of the episode we take a look at the UFC 214 preliminary cardincluding Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone, and look back on the relatively unwatched UFC On Fox: Weidman vs. Gastelum event from last weekend.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: Jones vs Cormier Preview and More

