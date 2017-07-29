The biggest event of 2017 is upon us, as UFC 214 goes down from Anaheim, California. We will have full UFC 214 live results for you all night long.

There are three titles on the line. UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier takes on Jon Jones in the main event. In the co-main event, the UFC welterweight title is on the line, as champ Tyron Woodley takes on Demian Maia. Also up for grabs is the women’s featherweight title, as Cris Cyborg takes on Tonya Evinger.

Check out full UFC 214 live results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones def. Daniel Cormier via TKO (Strikes) at 3:01 of Round 3

Tyron Woodley def. Demian Maia via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Cris Cyborg def. Tonya Evinger via TKO (Strikes) at 1:56 of Round 3

Robbie lawler def. Donald Cerrone via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Jimi Manuwa via Knockout (Punches) at 0:22 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Ricardo Lamas def. Jason Knight via TKO (Strikes) at 4:34 of Round 1

Aljamain Sterling def. Renan Barao via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-26)

Brian Ortega def. Renato Moicano via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:59 of Round 3

Calvin Kattar def. Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Alexandra Albu def. Kailin Curran via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jarred Brooks def. Eric Shelton via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Drew Dober def. Josh Burkman via Knockout (Punches) at 3:04 of Round 1

