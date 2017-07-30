Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger UFC 214 Highlights

The women’s featherweight title was on the line at UFC 214. Cris Cybrog showed her dominance against Tonya Evinger. Check out full match highlights above.

The bout aired on the Pay-Per-View portion of the UFC 214 fight card.

Cybrog was able to finish a very durable Evinger in the third round due to strikes.

UFC 214 went down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Check out full UFC 214 results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones def. Daniel Cormier via TKO (Strikes) at 3:01 of Round 3

Tyron Woodley def. Demian Maia via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Cris Cyborg def. Tonya Evinger via TKO (Strikes) at 1:56 of Round 3

Robbie lawler def. Donald Cerrone via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Jimi Manuwa via Knockout (Punches) at 0:22 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Ricardo Lamas def. Jason Knight via TKO (Strikes) at 4:34 of Round 1

Aljamain Sterling def. Renan Barao via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-26)

Brian Ortega def. Renato Moicano via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:59 of Round 3

Calvin Kattar def. Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Alexandra Albu def. Kailin Curran via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jarred Brooks def. Eric Shelton via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Drew Dober def. Josh Burkman via Knockout (Punches) at 3:04 of Round 1