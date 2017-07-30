Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone UFC 214 Highlights

Arguably the most exciting match-up on the UFC 214 fight card, Robbie Lawler went toe to toe with Donald Cerrone. Check out full match highlights above.

The bout aired on the Pay-Per-View portion of the UFC 214 fight card.

Lawler was able to outpoint Cerrone after a very back and forth battle. He locked up all three judges scorecards with a 29-28 score.

UFC 214 went down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Check out full UFC 214 results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones def. Daniel Cormier via TKO (Strikes) at 3:01 of Round 3

Tyron Woodley def. Demian Maia via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Cris Cyborg def. Tonya Evinger via TKO (Strikes) at 1:56 of Round 3

Robbie lawler def. Donald Cerrone via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Jimi Manuwa via Knockout (Punches) at 0:22 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Ricardo Lamas def. Jason Knight via TKO (Strikes) at 4:34 of Round 1

Aljamain Sterling def. Renan Barao via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-26)

Brian Ortega def. Renato Moicano via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:59 of Round 3

Calvin Kattar def. Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Alexandra Albu def. Kailin Curran via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jarred Brooks def. Eric Shelton via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Drew Dober def. Josh Burkman via Knockout (Punches) at 3:04 of Round 1