Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone UFC 214 Highlights

Arguably the most exciting match-up on the UFC 214 fight card, Robbie Lawler went toe to toe with Donald Cerrone. Check out full match highlights above.
The bout aired on the Pay-Per-View portion of the UFC 214 fight card.
Lawler was able to outpoint Cerrone after a very back and forth battle. He locked up all three judges scorecards with a 29-28 score.
UFC 214 went down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Check out full UFC 214 results below.
MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)
Jon Jones def. Daniel Cormier via TKO (Strikes) at 3:01 of Round 3
Tyron Woodley def. Demian Maia via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)
Cris Cyborg def. Tonya Evinger via TKO (Strikes) at 1:56 of Round 3
Robbie lawler def. Donald Cerrone via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Volkan Oezdemir def. Jimi Manuwa via Knockout (Punches) at 0:22 of Round 1
PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
Ricardo Lamas def. Jason Knight via TKO (Strikes) at 4:34 of Round 1
Aljamain Sterling def. Renan Barao via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-26)
Brian Ortega def. Renato Moicano via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:59 of Round 3
Calvin Kattar def. Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)
Alexandra Albu def. Kailin Curran via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jarred Brooks def. Eric Shelton via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Drew Dober def. Josh Burkman via Knockout (Punches) at 3:04 of Round 1