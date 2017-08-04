Way Too Early Speculation: Jon Jones versus Brock Lesnar

It may be to early to even speculate on it, but a very fictional MMA super-fight may soon be a reality.

Jon Jones has officially called out Brock Lesnar. Lesnar has responded in typical WWE fashion with an anytime, anywhere response. As well as saying Jones should be careful what he wishes for. Since

Jones handled Daniel Cormier, and made his his desire for a heavyweight fight known, people have wondered if, and when, it would happen. Lesnar is currently under contract with the WWE until next April. This is around the same time he also will finish his suspension for doping–if he officially comes out of retirement. He would also need at least six months of clean drug tests within the USADA testing system. The earliest a Jones/Lesnar match could possibly take place would be June or July of 2018.

The issue for Jones is will he take a fight defending the light heavyweight championship, or take a fight at heavyweight to prepare. Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustsfsson both want a shot, and will likely meet soon for the chance. If Jones desires to move up in weight, the fight will probably be for an interim title. No one can blame Jones for his desire to leave the division. His 14-fight win streak is unheard of besides Anderson Silva’s run of dominance. His height, as well as the length of his frame, could easily support jumping up in weight.

Matchup Breakdown

Jones has the striking advantage. Everyone who has ever fought Brock Lesnar has a striking advantage. Jones himself has out struck most, if not all, of his previous opponents. Lesnar has a power advantage, in addition to his weight advantage. He’s also boasts a stellar career as a NCAA national wrestling champion. Jones is no slouch at grappling, as he proved against the former Olympian Cormier, twice. Lesnar’s freak athleticism is also worth noting.

A match-up between Lesnar and Jones could be a major money fight for the UFC. You have the striker in Jones, facing the wrestler in Lesnar. Despite the power Lesnar contains in his hands, its unlikely he’d be able to land with any consistency on Jones.

Without a dramatic improvement in his stand-up, Lesnar would rely on what is his bread and butter, his outstanding wrestling. With his ability to take opponents down, hold them there, and beat them down, he breaks down the will of the people he faces. Jones beats people anyway he wants to. Often called the most talented striker in MMA history, his wrestling and jiu-jitsu skills are almost as good. He’s bested all of his previous challenges and is incredibly hard to pick against in any match-up. That being said…

What Happens If They Fight?

This is the worst possible match-up for Jon Jones, if its going to be his first at heavyweight. Lesnar is basically a pissed off polar bear in UFC gloves. Even if Jones fights at his normal weight between 225 or 230 pounds, Lesnar cuts to make the 265 pound limit, and might weight as much as 280 pounds by the time the fight takes place.

Lesnar worked over Hunt, holding him down, and beating him down. He did this despite taking several power shots from the divisions most notorious KO threat. Jones will win if he peppers Lesnar’s chin early, and avoids being put on his back. It is what Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem did. The problem is, even that suggestion seems far fetched when you consider just how good Lesnar is at closing distance and mauling you.

This fight remains pure speculation. Hopefully the UFC will think better of going for the money grab between its top stars. If it happens, its going to be brutal, and for Jones, likely a devastating loss.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images