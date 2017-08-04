MMASucka’s staff picks: UFC Fight Night 115

Despite a small hiatus of posts regarding our MMA Sucka staff picks, we are back – and have continued to keep tally of records.
This week’s staff picks features UFC Fight Night 115 going down from the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. In the main event, 23-year-old Sergio Pettis will take on 23-year-old Brandon Moreno in the flyweight division. These individuals may be young, but both have proved to be of the most impressive 125-pound men in the world. The two are both ranked in the UFC’s Top 10 of their weight class, and share a combined total of 29 victories and five defeats.
There has been some major shuffling since the last time you saw our staff picks. Right now at the top sits Wesley Riddle, earning 69 correct main card picks so far this year. Four fights behind is Nick Godin, followed by Jason Burgos in third and Mike Skytte close behind in fourth.
Check out MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 115 staff picks below.
2017 Staff Records following UFC 214:
1. Wesley Riddle: 69-41
2. Nick Godin: 65-45
3. Jason Burgos: 62-48
4. Mike Skytte: 60-50
5. Jeremy Brand: 57-47
6. Justin Pierrot: 55-51
7. Michael DeSantis: 51-34
8a. Dan Cohen: 48-28
8b. Davey Rudolph: 48-38
10. Davey Caplice: 46-33
11. Suraj Sukumar: 43-29
Sergio Pettis (15-2) vs. Brandon Moreno (14-3)
Jeremy Brand: Pettis via UD
Wesley Riddle: Moreno via Round 2 SUB
Mike Skytte: Moreno via Round 3 SUB
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Moreno via UD
Justin Pierrot: Moreno via Round 2 SUB
Davey Caplice: Moreno via Round 3 SUB
Michael DeSantis: Moreno via Round 2 SUB
Randa Markos (7-5) vs. Alexa Grasso (9-1)
Jeremy Brand: Markos via UD
Wesley Riddle: Grasso via UD
Mike Skytte: Grasso via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Grasso via UD
Justin Pierrot: Grasso via UD
Davey Caplice: Grasso via UD
Michael DeSantis: Markos via UD
Alan Jouban (15-5) vs. Niko Price (10-0)
Jeremy Brand: Jouban via Round 3 SUB
Wesley Riddle: Jouban via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Jouban via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Price via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Jouban via UD
Davey Caplice: Jouban via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Martin Bravo (12-0) vs. Humberto Bandenay (13-4, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Bravo via UD
Wesley Riddle: Bandenay via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Bravo via Round 3 TKO
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Bravo via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Bravo via Round 2 TKO
Davey Caplice: Bravo via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Sam Alvey (30-9, 1 NC) vs. Rashad Evans (24-6-1)
Jeremy Brand: Alvey via UD
Wesley Riddle: Evans via UD
Mike Skytte: Evans via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Evans via SD
Justin Pierrot: Alvey via SD
Davey Caplice: Alvey via SD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Alejandro Perez (18-6-1) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (11-4)
Jeremy Brand: Soukhamthath via UD
Wesley Riddle: Perez via UD
Mike Skytte: Perez via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Soukhamthath via Round 3 TKO
Justin Pierrot: Soukhamthath via UD
Davey Caplice: Perez via UD
Michael DeSantis: Soukhamthath via UD
