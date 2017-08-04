MMASucka’s staff picks: UFC Fight Night 115

Despite a small hiatus of posts regarding our MMA Sucka staff picks, we are back – and have continued to keep tally of records.

This week’s staff picks features UFC Fight Night 115 going down from the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. In the main event, 23-year-old Sergio Pettis will take on 23-year-old Brandon Moreno in the flyweight division. These individuals may be young, but both have proved to be of the most impressive 125-pound men in the world. The two are both ranked in the UFC’s Top 10 of their weight class, and share a combined total of 29 victories and five defeats.

There has been some major shuffling since the last time you saw our staff picks. Right now at the top sits Wesley Riddle, earning 69 correct main card picks so far this year. Four fights behind is Nick Godin, followed by Jason Burgos in third and Mike Skytte close behind in fourth.

Check out MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 115 staff picks below.

2017 Staff Records following UFC 214:

1. Wesley Riddle: 69-41

2. Nick Godin: 65-45

3. Jason Burgos: 62-48

4. Mike Skytte: 60-50

5. Jeremy Brand: 57-47

6. Justin Pierrot: 55-51

7. Michael DeSantis: 51-34

8a. Dan Cohen: 48-28

8b. Davey Rudolph: 48-38

10. Davey Caplice: 46-33

11. Suraj Sukumar: 43-29

Sergio Pettis (15-2) vs. Brandon Moreno (14-3)

Jeremy Brand: Pettis via UD

Wesley Riddle: Moreno via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Moreno via Round 3 SUB

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Moreno via UD

Justin Pierrot: Moreno via Round 2 SUB

Davey Caplice: Moreno via Round 3 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Moreno via Round 2 SUB

Randa Markos (7-5) vs. Alexa Grasso (9-1)

Jeremy Brand: Markos via UD

Wesley Riddle: Grasso via UD

Mike Skytte: Grasso via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Grasso via UD

Justin Pierrot: Grasso via UD

Davey Caplice: Grasso via UD

Michael DeSantis: Markos via UD

Alan Jouban (15-5) vs. Niko Price (10-0)

Jeremy Brand: Jouban via Round 3 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Jouban via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Jouban via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Price via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Jouban via UD

Davey Caplice: Jouban via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Martin Bravo (12-0) vs. Humberto Bandenay (13-4, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Bravo via UD

Wesley Riddle: Bandenay via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Bravo via Round 3 TKO

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Bravo via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Bravo via Round 2 TKO

Davey Caplice: Bravo via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Sam Alvey (30-9, 1 NC) vs. Rashad Evans (24-6-1)

Jeremy Brand: Alvey via UD

Wesley Riddle: Evans via UD

Mike Skytte: Evans via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Evans via SD

Justin Pierrot: Alvey via SD

Davey Caplice: Alvey via SD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Alejandro Perez (18-6-1) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (11-4)

Jeremy Brand: Soukhamthath via UD

Wesley Riddle: Perez via UD

Mike Skytte: Perez via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Soukhamthath via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Soukhamthath via UD

Davey Caplice: Perez via UD

Michael DeSantis: Soukhamthath via UD

