Jeremy Brand
SINGAPORE - OCTOBER 18: Bibiano Fernandes (L) of Brazil wins the One Fighting Championship Bantamweight World Championship Unification bout after defeating Soo Chul Kim of South Korea at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 18, 2013 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

ONE Championship 58: Kings & Conquerors took place at Cotai Arena in Macau. The main event pitted ONE Bantamweight Champion Bibiano Fernandes against Andrew Leone. While the co-main event was between Adriano Moraes and Kairat Akhmetov.

The champ Fernandes (21-3) was able to finish Leone (8-3) early in the first round. Fernandes stifled the challenger with knees up against the cage and then punished him with ground and pound. “The Flash” sunk in a rear-naked choke, which forced Leone to tap at 1:47 of round 1.

This victory secured the bantamweight championship around Fernandes’ waist and marked his sixth straight title defense.

In the evening’s co-main event, Moraes (16-2) unified the flyweight title by earning a unanimous decision against Akhmetov (20-1). Moraes is now riding a three-fight winning streak and was able to hand Akhmetov his first career loss.

Check out full ONE Championship 58 results below.

MAIN CARD (Online PPV – 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET)

Bibiano Fernandes def. Andrew Leone via Submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:47 of Round 1
Adriano Moraes def. Kairat Akhmetov via Unanimous Decision
Timofey Nastyukhin def. Koji Ando via Unanimous Decision
Shannon Wiratchai def. Rajinder Singh Meena via Knockout (Knee) at 0:29 of Round 1
Hayato Suzuki def. Joshua Pacio via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:17 of Round 1
Kotetsu Boku def. Eric Kelly via TKO (Punches) at 3:27 of Round 3
Chen Lei def. Saiful Merican via Submission (Armbar) at 3:58 of Round 3

PRELIMINARY CARD (Facebook – 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET)

Jomary Torres def. Rika Ishige via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:58 of Round 2
Leandro Issa def. Toni Tauru via TKO (Punches) at 1:36 of Round 2
Magomed Idrisov def. Herbert Burns via Unanimous Decision
Marcin Prachnio def. Gilberto Galvao via Knockout (Punches) at 1:23 of Round 1
Leandro Ataides def. Michal Pasternak via Unanimous Decision

 

