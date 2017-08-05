ONE Championship 58: Kings & Conquerors took place at Cotai Arena in Macau. The main event pitted ONE Bantamweight Champion Bibiano Fernandes against Andrew Leone. While the co-main event was between Adriano Moraes and Kairat Akhmetov.

The champ Fernandes (21-3) was able to finish Leone (8-3) early in the first round. Fernandes stifled the challenger with knees up against the cage and then punished him with ground and pound. “The Flash” sunk in a rear-naked choke, which forced Leone to tap at 1:47 of round 1.

This victory secured the bantamweight championship around Fernandes’ waist and marked his sixth straight title defense.

In the evening’s co-main event, Moraes (16-2) unified the flyweight title by earning a unanimous decision against Akhmetov (20-1). Moraes is now riding a three-fight winning streak and was able to hand Akhmetov his first career loss.

Check out full ONE Championship 58 results below.

MAIN CARD (Online PPV – 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET)

Bibiano Fernandes def. Andrew Leone via Submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:47 of Round 1

Adriano Moraes def. Kairat Akhmetov via Unanimous Decision

Timofey Nastyukhin def. Koji Ando via Unanimous Decision

Shannon Wiratchai def. Rajinder Singh Meena via Knockout (Knee) at 0:29 of Round 1

Hayato Suzuki def. Joshua Pacio via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:17 of Round 1

Kotetsu Boku def. Eric Kelly via TKO (Punches) at 3:27 of Round 3

Chen Lei def. Saiful Merican via Submission (Armbar) at 3:58 of Round 3

PRELIMINARY CARD (Facebook – 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET)

Jomary Torres def. Rika Ishige via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:58 of Round 2

Leandro Issa def. Toni Tauru via TKO (Punches) at 1:36 of Round 2

Magomed Idrisov def. Herbert Burns via Unanimous Decision

Marcin Prachnio def. Gilberto Galvao via Knockout (Punches) at 1:23 of Round 1

Leandro Ataides def. Michal Pasternak via Unanimous Decision

