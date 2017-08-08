Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 5 – Live Results

After a successful Week 4 that saw two fighters get UFC contracts, the Tuesday Night Contender Series returns with another great prospect-filled card.

If you missed last week, we may have seen the best DWTNCS series card yet in terms of fights. Check out full results here.

Week 5 features a light heavyweight main event between CES mainstay Mike “Bones” Rodriguez and Sikjitsu fighter Jamelle “The Beast” Jones.

Rodriguez enters having won three-straight with the combined fight time of those three bouts only being five minutes and thirty-two seconds. Jones has not been so lucky, however. Having won only one of his last three outings. His most recent fight in May was for the vacant CFFC light heavyweight title. Jones was finished in the second round.

The co-main event features a featherweight contest between ROC titleholder Julio Arce and Crazy 88 BJJ affiliate Peter “The Joker” Petties.

Arce has won four-straight in the span of a year. Including a title win and two title defenses. Petties recently looked impressive while defeating Jonathan Pearce at Shogun Fights 16. Worth noting that both men have competed in the featherweight and bantamweight division, but Petties has fought as high as lightweight.

Also on the card; Victory FC Flyweight Champion Kevin Gray, former Tachi Palace Flyweight Champion Alex Perez, former WSOF flyweight and bantamweight title-challenger Donavon Frelow, former Titan FC bantamweight title-challenger Ricky Simon, ROC Heavyweight Champion Shelton Graves, and American Top Team heavyweight product Everett Sims.

Check out the full fight card below which will be updated with live results as the event begins.

Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 8pm ET