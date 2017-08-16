Twitter Poll: Frank Mir’s Bellator Chances

On Monday, it was revealed that former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir had signed with Bellator MMA. This will be Mir’s first time outside the Octagon in 16 years.

Frank Mir’s Bellator Chances

When it was announced that Mir (18-11) had agreed to terms with Bellator fans directed their attention to Twitter. We followed their lead and looked to find out what they thought Frank Mir’s Bellator chances were.

Despite being 38-years-old, it seems as though his fans on Twitter believe in his skillset, as 64% think he has a legit shot in the division. Only 36% of the Twitter poll felt he was not going to stand up to the test.

Over his last eight fights, Mir has gone 2-6, with his two victories over Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva and Todd Duffee. He earned ‘Performance of the Night’ honors for both of those performances.

Mir comes into the Bellator heavyweight rankings nearing the end of his career, but if his victories in the sport serve to tell a tale, then he could do quite well within Bellator’s big boy division. The Las Vegas native holds victories over Brock Lesnar, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (on two occasions), Roy Nelson and Mirko Cro Cop.

The veteran fighter has not stepped foot inside the cage since his knockout loss to Mark Hunt in March 2016. This was due to a positive drug test following that loss. Mir tested positive for oral turinabol metabolites in a United States Anti-Doping Agency drug test.

Due to the positive test, Mir is serving a two-year suspension, which expires in April 2018.

Last month, Mir requested his release from the UFC, but will be unable to fight for Bellator until his suspension is up next year.

Other notable heavyweights that have made the jump from the Octagon to Bellator are, Matt Mitrione, Roy Nelson, Cheick Kongo and former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on Mir and his Bellator signing, as well as all of your MMA news.



