John Salter faces Team Fedor’s Anatoly Tokov in Tel Aviv

Though the card has not yet been formally announced, Bellator MMA‘s return to Tel Aviv, Israel seems to have a pivotal middleweight match-up already booked. As the red-hot John Salter takes on the absolutely vicious Anatoly Tokov.

The bout was announced by Salter himself on Instagram.

Right after ADCC worlds, I will go straight back into training camp to fight Anatoly Tokov in Tel Aviv, Israel. I'm very excited for this one. Make sure to watch. A post shared by John Salter (@johnsalter_mma) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

John Salter vs. Anatoly Tokov

Alabama’s Salter (14-3) enters the contest having won a very impressive six-straight, finishing all six fights. That stretch includes first-round submission wins against Kendall Grove and former champion Brandon Halsey.

Team Fedor’s Tokov (25-3) was one of many fighters brought into Bellator MMA from the aforementioned team earlier this year. The former ACB Champion had his incredible 17-fight win streak broken in December of last year following a close decision loss to Ramazan Emeev. He has since successfully made his Bellator MMA debut, taking out Francisco France at Bellator 172 in February. He now has a massive opportunity against one of Bellator‘s premier middleweight athletes.

As previously mentioned, this event has not been formally announced yet, but in all likelihood, it will be dubbed ‘Bellator 188’ and is reportedly set to take place in November. Also in November; ‘Bellator 186: Bader vs. Vassell’ and ‘Bellator 187: Gallagher vs. Labiano’.

Bellator Kickboxing Champion; Denise Kielholtz will also reportedly make her return to MMA on this card.

_______________

Follow Mike on Twitter (@MikeLovesTacosX)