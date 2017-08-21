Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Odds and Ends

On Saturday, August 26 the fight of the century is finally upon us. 49-0 boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. will welcome MMA superstar Conor McGregor to the squared circle for the very first time.

Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds and Ends

With both sides of the table being played, as to who the victor could be, our friends at Bodog have come up with the latest odds and ends for the epic match-up.

If you are a gambling fan, then you should have a look at the different prop bets and straight lines below.

Miscellaneous Props

Who will have more people with them during the fight walkout?

Floyd Mayweather -175 (4/7)

Conor McGregor +125 (5/4)

Which fighter will have a longer fight walkout?

Floyd Mayweather -155 (20/31)

Conor McGregor +110 (11/10)

***Calculated from the first note of the entrance music until the fighter gets one foot on the mat.

Will Floyd Mayweather wear a “The Money Team” hat during the fight walkout?

Yes -400 (1/4)

No +250 (5/2)

Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout?

Yes -230 (10/23)

No +160 (8/5)

Will Nate Diaz walk out with Floyd Mayweather?

Yes +115 (23/20)

No -160 (5/8)

Will Justin Bieber walk out with Floyd Mayweather?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Total Donald Trump Tweets on the day of the fight

Over 6.5 -155 (20/31)

Under 6.5 +110 (11/10)

***Calculated from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC/GMT -8 hours (Pacific Standard Time). Combined @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS

Will either corner throw in towel?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will either fighter lose their mouthpiece during the fight?

Yes +425 (17/4)

No -850 (2/17)

Who will be the first fighter to bleed?

Floyd Mayweather +275 (11/4)

Conor McGregor -450 (2/9)

Will there be a Boxing Rematch in 2018?

Yes +450 (9/2)

No -900 (1/9)

Which fight will end first?

Mayweather vs McGregor -600 (1/6)

Alvarez vs Golovkin +350 (7/2)

Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC in 2017?

Yes +125 (5/4)

No -175 (4/7)

Will there be a MMA Rematch in 2018?

Yes +2000 (20/1)

No -10000 (1/100)

Cross-Sport Props

What will there be more of?

Total Knockdowns by Conor McGregor -140 (5/7)

Total Home Runs by Giancarlo Stanton on Aug 26 EVEN (1/1)

What will there be more of?

Total Punches landed by Conor McGregor in the Fight -140 (5/7)

Total Points in the Margin of Victory of Stanford vs Rice EVEN (1/1)

What will there be more of?

Total Runs in the Twins vs Blue Jays game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7)

Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1)

What Will there be more of?

Total runs in the Mariners vs Yankees game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7)

Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1)

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Madison Bumgarner on Aug 26 EVEN (1/1)

Completed Rounds in the Fight -140 (5/7)

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Cole Hamels on Aug 26 +180 (9/5)

Completed Rounds in the Fight -260 (5/13)

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Sonny Gray on Aug 26 +160 (8/5)

Completed Rounds in the Fight -230 (10/23)