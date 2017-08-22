Report: Jon Jones Stripped of Title After Failed Drug Test

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones earned the belt back after defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. On Tuesday, it was reported that Jones has been stripped of his title after a failed drug test.

Jones stripped of title

According to TMZ Sports, Jones tested positive for Turinabol — an anabolic steroid. The failed drug test carries a two-year suspension from USADA if you are a first-time offender and longer if you are a multiple-time offender. According to TMZ, this time around, Jones could be facing upwards of 4-years away from the sport.

On July 29, Jones returned to action after a lengthy hiatus to take on Cormier. Speculations flew around going into the bout, as to whether ‘Bones’ had cleaned up his act.

This is not Jones’ first rodeo. In July 2016, he failed a pre-fight drug test prior to his UFC 200 bout with ‘DC.’ He was suspended and given a one-year ban for testing positive for clomiphene and letrozol.

The story is still developing, so there is not a lot of info to go on. If the test results are true, then Jones will no longer be at the top of the UFC’s 205-pound division, and the belt will be wrapped back around Cormier’s waist.

