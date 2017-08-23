Watch the Bellator 182 weigh-ins live on MMASucka.com

Bellator 182 goes down on Friday, August 25 from the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York.

The main event features a battle between Andrey Koreshkov and Chidi Njokuani, while the co-main event is a catchweight bout between Brennan Ward and Fernando Gonzalez.

Watch the Bellator 182 weigh-ins

Prior to the action on Friday, the fighters taking part in the event will take to the scale on Thursday.

The official Bellator 182 weigh-ins take place at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. EST and you can catch the action below.