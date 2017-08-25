‘Bellator 182: Koreshkov vs. Njokuani’ – Live Results

Bellator 182 goes down on Friday, August 25 from the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York.

The main event features a battle between Andrey Koreshkov and Chidi Njokuani, while the co-main event is a catchweight bout between Brennan Ward and Fernando Gonzalez.

Rounding out the main card; undefeated featherweight contender AJ McKee takes on Blair Tugman and an intriguing women’s flyweight contest between Bruna Ellen and Veta Arteaga.

The prelims for this card are absolutely fantastic. Georgi Karakhanyan, Vadim Nemkov, Chris Honeycutt, Kevin Casey, Colleen Schneider, Noad Lahat, Henry Corrales, Daniel Pineda, and Ricky Rainey are just a few of the names that will be competing on the undercard.

Check out the full fight card below which will be updated with live results as the event takes place!

Main Card – Spike TV – 9pm ET

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chidi Njokuani

Brennan Ward vs. Fernando Gonzalez

Bruna Ellen vs. Veta Arteaga

AJ McKee vs. Blair Tugman

Prelims – Spike.com – 6:30pm ET

Joey Davis def. Justin Roswell via TKO (Elbows) at 1:35 of Round 1

Arlene Blencowe def. Sinead Kavanagh via Split Decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Chris Honeycutt def. Kevin Casey via TKO (Punches) at 2:06 of Round 2

Colleen Schneider def. Kate Jackson via TKO (Knee Injury) in Round 1

Noad Lahat vs. Henry Corrales

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Daniel Pineda

Vadim Nemkov vs. Philipe Lins

Amanda Bell vs. Talita Nogueira

Ricky Rainey vs. Marc Stevens

Kristi Lopez vs. Jessica Sotack

Matt Secor vs. TJ Sumler

Kastroit Xhema vs. Tom Regal

Brandon Polcare vs. Alex Potts

Josh Ricci vs. Brandon Warne

Postlims