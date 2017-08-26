Five things to do instead of watching Mayweather vs McGregor

Five better things to do than watch Mayweather vs McGregor

Tonight, Floyd “Money” Mayweather will take on “The Notorious” Conor McGregor in the greatest boxing mismatch of all time, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. However, if you’re wondering if you really want to plunk down your minimum $89 USD, knowing that most of it goes to line the pockets of a serial perpetrator of domestic violence, then I’ll make it easy for you: Don’t. Don’t pay for it, don’t stream it, Hell, even mute it on Twitter. There are better things to do with your time, and I’ll give you my personal top five.

#1) Watch Cotto vs. Kamegai

It might seem odd to suggest you skip a boxing event like McGregor vs. Mayweather but an actual good-quality boxing card can be found on HBO, as veteran pugilist Miguel Cotto takes on Yoshihiro Kamegai for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. A better use of your time and funds if you’re a combat sports fan, for sure.

#2) Go for a nice dinner

Instead of shelling out a minimum of $89 USD/$99 CD to watch a brash Irishman take on a chronic spousal abuser, why not go for a nice dinner? Odds are good that going to a mid-tier restaurant with your date/partner will cost you less than that, even if you need to hire a babysitter. So go ahead, spoil yourself.

#3) Acts of charity

This one should be a no-brainer. Take the money you were going to spend on this PPV and donate it to a local shelter for battered women. Go volunteer with Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Help out with Habitat for Humanity. Do something to make up for the damage that a trash fire of a human being like Floyd Mayweather does to this world.

#4) Take care of yourself

I’m not sure if I mentioned this, but pitting a non-boxer combat athlete like Conor McGregor against the greatest defensive boxer of all time in Floyd Mayweather is going to make for a very boring bout. So, instead of wasting time and energy watching it and getting angry you spent so much money on it, do something for you. Have a hot bath with some epsom salts, clip your toenails, anything. It’s all better than watching this fight will be, trust me.

