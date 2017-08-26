The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

We had originally planned to spend this entire episode talking about this Saturday night’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match, but then UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones went and got himself provisionally suspended by USADA.

Thankfully we have Adam Martin (Draft Kings) and Timothy Bissell (Bloody Elbow) joining us to discuss the ramifications of Jones’ provisional suspension. We even managed to get in some discussion about “The Money Fight”.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: Mayweather vs McGregor Preview Part 2; Plus Jon Jones Positive Test

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 11: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor changes in the locker room before the media workout at the UFC Performance Institute on August 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas.