MMA 2 the MAX: Floyd Mayweather Defeats Conor McGregor, UFC Fight Night 115 Preview

On this MMA 2 the MAX episode, Robert Taylor and Joe Hudson discuss the big boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Should MMA fans be proud of McGregor going 10 rounds with the (50-0) boxing phenomenon? Or did this just prove how great Mayweather really is?

Plus, we discuss the next UFC Fight Night #115 as well. Featuring a main event of Stefan Struve (28-8) vs. Alexander Volkov (28-6). Plus, more discussion on some of the lower card fights too.

Finally, we end things as always, with our Beer of the Week.

MMA 2 the MAX: Floyd Mayweather Defeats Connor McGregor, UFC Fight Night 115 Preview

You can listen to MMA 2 the MAX right here through Last Word Radio on Blog Talk Radio, or also on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube and more. Just by searching MMA 2 the MAX in your pod catcher of choice.

About MMA 2 the MAX

An MMA podcast, focused on reviewing fights from UFC, and sometimes Bellator. Listen as hosts Robert Taylor and Joseph Hudson discuss the UFC fights right after they happen, sometimes in sloppy drunken detail. They’ll also discuss the biggest news, from fight announcements to major signings. Not to mention, they give you their thoughts on weigh-ins, outside the fighting world stuff, and much more.

Robert Taylor

Robert has been a long-time MMA fan from back in the early days of the UFC. Growing up a pro wrestling fan, the transition to MMA fandom seemed organic. A fan obsessed with stats and random trivia, he hopes to entertain the masses with his analysis.

Joe Hudson

Joe is a huge fan of footwork and distance, but even he throws those ideals to the side for an entertaining brawl. A fan since before the first Ultimate Fighter, he truly found his hardcore fandom while watching Griffin vs. Bonnar 1. He enjoys nothing more than discussing the finer points of MMA.

Featured Image:

Embed from Getty Images