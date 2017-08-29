Chris Anderson vs. Matt Dwyer inked for BFL 52 main event

The biggest fight in B.C. history will take place on November 18 at BFL 52. Battlefield Fight League welterweight and middleweight champion Chris Anderson takes on Matt Dwyer for the 185-pound gold. Chris Anderson vs. Matt Dwyer will serve as the evening’s main event.

Chris Anderson vs. Matt Dwyer BFL 52 main event

Anderson (6-0) is undefeated in his professional career and recently captured his second BFL title. ‘Bukwas’ won the welterweight championship at BFL 42, when he finished Curtis Harriott in the second round. The champ went on to defend his title twice, before moving up to middleweight at BFL 49. In the main event at BFL 49, Anderson finished former amateur champion Jared Revel to capture the 185-pound strap.

Dwyer (9-4) is coming off a victory in his first post-UFC bout. The Toshido MMA product defeated Jesse Ronson via unanimous decision at Xcessive Force FC 10 in July 2016. The former BFL champion fought four times in the UFC and held a 1-3 record, but captured two ‘of the night’ bonuses for his fight with Alan Jouban and his knockout of William Marcario.

The bout was announced by BFL President Jay Golshani.