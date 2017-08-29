Tuesday Night Contender Series 8 – Live Results

Well, it has been a solid eight weeks of fights in the Tuesday Night Contender Series, but the current “season” ends tonight.

The main event is a battle of unbeaten lightweights as STFC Champion Jose “Luke” Flores take on “The Steamrolla” Matt Frevola at 155 pounds.

Also on the card; Casey Kenney returns following a win at Week #2 of Contender Series to take on TUF-veteran Adam Antolin. TUF 23’s Elias Urbina takes on LFA-alum Bevon Lewis. In heavyweight action, NLFC Champion Allen Crowder takes on former HFC Champion Dontale “Kong” Mayes. And finally; 22-year-old Last Stand Fight Team prospect “Killer” Kelly McGill faces undefeated San Diego Fight Club product Lauren Muller, with Mueller taking the fight on roughly one weeks notice.

Check out the full card below which will be updated with live results as the event happens!

Main Card – 9pm ET – UFC Fight Pass