SUG 5 announces full card

Submission Underground will return to the Roseland Theatre on October 1 for SUG 5. The four-fight main card was announced on Monday and on Tuesday the promotion announced the full grappling card.

SUG 5 card announced

The four-fight main card will be headlined by former UFC fighter and Strikeforce women’s champion Sarah Kaufman, as she takes on Amanda Diggins. The co-main event is between grappling superstar AJ Agazarm and veteran MMA fighter Phil Baroni. Rounding out the main card is Andrew Alexander vs. Joe Baize and Craig Jones vs. Ben Egli.

The preliminary action features both gi and no-gi matches, as well as a number of teen bouts.

Check out the full SUG 5 card below.

MAIN CARD

Sarah Kaufman vs. Amanda Diggins

Phil Baroni vs. AJ Agazarm

Andrew Alexander vs. Joe Baize

Craig Jones vs. Ben Egli

PRELIMINARY CARD

Bryan Marugg vs. Andrew Marshall

Bobby Emmons vs. Mike Dewitt

Lupita Godinez vs. Amy Montenegro

Ryan Hart vs. Howie Mole

JM Holland vs. Logan Skinner

Jake Watson vs. Micah Brakefield

David Mitchell vs. Mike Lambert

Liz Tracy vs. Katie Ericson

Killian Estes vs. Michael Collazo

Ricky Davison vs. Sage Brown

Jess Moore vs. Sam Hardy

Lingo Diaz vs. Shaun Kiatvongcharoen

Serenity Moody vs. Haley Vann

Aaron Neuman vs. Josh Williams

Jesseray Childray vs. Corey Mullis

Stella Davison vs. Grace Gundrum

Riley Wiseman vs. Elijah Carlton

Erins Tambs vs. Sarah Seely

Alem Numic vs. Justin Silveira