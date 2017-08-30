SUG 5 announces full card

Submission Underground will return to the Roseland Theatre on October 1 for SUG 5. The four-fight main card was announced on Monday and on Tuesday the promotion announced the full grappling card.
SUG 5 card announced
The four-fight main card will be headlined by former UFC fighter and Strikeforce women’s champion Sarah Kaufman, as she takes on Amanda Diggins. The co-main event is between grappling superstar AJ Agazarm and veteran MMA fighter Phil Baroni. Rounding out the main card is Andrew Alexander vs. Joe Baize and Craig Jones vs. Ben Egli.
The preliminary action features both gi and no-gi matches, as well as a number of teen bouts.
MAIN CARD
Sarah Kaufman vs. Amanda Diggins
Phil Baroni vs. AJ Agazarm
Andrew Alexander vs. Joe Baize
Craig Jones vs. Ben Egli
PRELIMINARY CARD
Bryan Marugg vs. Andrew Marshall
Bobby Emmons vs. Mike Dewitt
Lupita Godinez vs. Amy Montenegro
Ryan Hart vs. Howie Mole
JM Holland vs. Logan Skinner
Jake Watson vs. Micah Brakefield
David Mitchell vs. Mike Lambert
Liz Tracy vs. Katie Ericson
Killian Estes vs. Michael Collazo
Ricky Davison vs. Sage Brown
Jess Moore vs. Sam Hardy
Lingo Diaz vs. Shaun Kiatvongcharoen
Serenity Moody vs. Haley Vann
Aaron Neuman vs. Josh Williams
Jesseray Childray vs. Corey Mullis
Stella Davison vs. Grace Gundrum
Riley Wiseman vs. Elijah Carlton
Erins Tambs vs. Sarah Seely
Alem Numic vs. Justin Silveira