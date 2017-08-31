Tatsuya Kawajiri drops weight to face undefeated Brazilian prospect at RIZIN show in Fukuoka

In some surprising news, longtime lightweight/featherweight veteran Tatsuya Kawajiri has announced a move to bantamweight.

He will cut to 63kg, 138 pounds, to face undefeated Gabriel Oliveira at RIZIN’s show in Fukuoka on October 15.

This event will feature multiple grand-prix bouts in the bantamweight and women’s atomweight division. Check out those match-ups here.

It seems as though this Kawajiri vs. Oliveira fight will be a wildcard bout for the bantamweight grand-prix.

Tatsuya Kawajiri (36-11-2) vs. Gabriel Oliveira (9-0)

Tatsuya Kawajiri is a battle-tested lightweight & featherweight veteran who looked absolutely ripped during his practice cut to 138 pounds. Keep in mind, the man is 39-years-old.

After an unsuccessful return to Japan in his RIZIN debut, Kawajiri most recently put on a stellar performance while beating fellow UFC-veteran Anthony Birchak. Despite being up there in age, the 17-year veteran has shown no signs of slowing down soon. He hopes to get an exciting and decisive win when he takes on the young Brazilian prospect.

Gabriel Oliveira enters the contest with a more-than-stellar record of 9-0. Along with the spotless record, Oliveira is also the owner of many regional titles in Brazil. He holds featherweight titles in Curitiba Top Fight and X-Force MMA. He also traveled to Peru to take out Martin Mollinedo to win the Peru FC Featherweight Championship.

Oliveira made his bantamweight debut in May and decisively took out Iago Lopes at Festival de Lutas da CUFA 5.

RIZIN 2017: Fukuoka

Dan Henderson vs. Kazushi Sakuraba [Grappling]

Rena Kubota vs. Andy Nguyen

Shintaro Ishiwatari vs. Akhmed Musakaev

Erson Yamamoto vs. Manel Kape

Tatsuya Kawajiri vs. Gabriel Oliviera

Miyuu Yamamoto vs. Irene Cabello Rivera

Alyssa Garcia vs. Maria Oliveira

Kanna Asakura vs. Sylwia Juśkiewicz

More Bouts TBA!

_______________

