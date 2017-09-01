UFC Fight Night 115 Live Results

UFC Fight Night 115 takes place at Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Saturday, Sept. 2.

In the main event, top 10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Stefan Struve — who are 6’7″ and 7′ tall, respectively — collide. Siyar Bahadurzada welcomes Australian Rob Wilkinson to the UFC’s Octagon for the first time in the co-feature.

MMASucka.com will have live results for UFC Fight Night 115 all morning — and afternoon — below.

Main card — UFC Fight Pass (3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT)

Alexander Volkov vs. Stefan Struve

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson

Marion Reneau vs. Talita Bernardo

Leon Edwards vs. Bryan Barberena

Preliminary card — UFC Fight Pass (11:45 a.m. ET/8:45 a.m. PT)

Darren Till vs. Bojan Velickovic

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Felipe Silva

Michel Prazeres vs. Mads Burnell

Rustam Khabilov vs. Desmond Green

Francimar Barroso vs. Aleksandar Rakis

Mike Santiago vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Bojan Mihalovic vs. Abdul-Kerim Edilov

Thibault Gouti vs. Andrew Holbrook