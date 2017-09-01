UFC Fight Night 115 Live Results

UFC Fight Night 115 takes place at Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Saturday, Sept. 2.
In the main event, top 10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Stefan Struve — who are 6’7″ and 7′ tall, respectively — collide. Siyar Bahadurzada welcomes Australian Rob Wilkinson to the UFC’s Octagon for the first time in the co-feature.
MMASucka.com will have live results for UFC Fight Night 115 all morning — and afternoon — below.
Main card — UFC Fight Pass (3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT)
Alexander Volkov vs. Stefan Struve
Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson
Marion Reneau vs. Talita Bernardo
Leon Edwards vs. Bryan Barberena
Preliminary card — UFC Fight Pass (11:45 a.m. ET/8:45 a.m. PT)
Darren Till vs. Bojan Velickovic
Mairbek Taisumov vs. Felipe Silva
Michel Prazeres vs. Mads Burnell
Rustam Khabilov vs. Desmond Green
Francimar Barroso vs. Aleksandar Rakis
Mike Santiago vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
Bojan Mihalovic vs. Abdul-Kerim Edilov
Thibault Gouti vs. Andrew Holbrook