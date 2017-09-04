Former Olympic Wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Arjan Bhullar (6-0) has been a professional mixed martial artist since 2014. He decided to make the leap from the wrestling mats to the cage and has prospered ever since. This Saturday, at UFC 215, Bhullar will make the walk to the Octagon for the very first time, so let’s get hyped for Arjan Bhullar’s UFC debut.

Get hyped for Arjan Bhullar UFC debut

On September, 9, the 31-year-old will take on Brazilian Luis Henrique (10-3). Henrique has been on the UFC heavyweight roster since 2015 and has gone 2-2 in his four fights.

The British Columbia native, Bhullar was a champion on the local scene for Battlefield Fight League prior to being signed by the big show and also fought Alberta based Hard Knocks as well.

With Bhullar getting ready for his Octagon debut, why not look back on some of our memories with the Checkmat/AKA product, as well as some others we enjoyed.

Two years ago was the first time MMASucka.com caught up with Bhullar and he had bold words after just a couple of MMA fights.

One year after that chat, Bhullar won the BFL heavyweight title and he continued to show his colorful side.

The Canadian went on to fight twice for Hard Knocks and they released a short highlight video.

Just one week ago, James Lynch caught up with Bhullar for Sportsnet.ca to discuss his UFC debut.

One final video we felt you should see is from our friends at Daily Hive. They caught up with Bhullar and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal before his appearance in Vancouver.

According to Bhullar, he will have Mahal even walk him to the Octagon as a fellow Sikh fighter and superstar for their country.

UFC 215 goes down on September 9 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Bhullar vs. Henrique bout will take place on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC 215 fight card.