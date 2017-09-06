Watch ‘UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg’ on MMA Sucka

The first and only UFC Flyweight Champion will look to make history on September 9.

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson takes on flyweight up-and-comer Ray Borg hoping to make the record-breaking eleventh defense of his UFC Flyweight Championship. Currently tied with Anderson Silva, former middleweight king, Johnson has made a very impressive ten title defenses since winning the belt. All against the divisions finest.

Coincidentally, he looks to make history in Canada, which is the same place he won the inaugural title at UFC 152 in 2012. The only difference being; he won the gold in Toronto, Ontario and now looks to make break the illustrious record in Edmonton, Alberta.

Also on the pay-per-view card; Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko have their long-awaited rematch, except this time it’s for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. At light heavyweight; Tyson Pedro will get a significant step-up in competition when he takes on the Swedish sledgehammer Ilir Latifi. Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos looks for win #2 at welterweight when he takes on Neil Magny. And lastly; an absolute barnburner at featherweight as Jeremy Stephens welcomes longtime lightweight Gilbert Melendez to the division.

