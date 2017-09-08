Illness forces Ray Borg out of UFC 215 main event against Demetrious Johnson

The UFC 215 fight card has taken quite the hit. The main event between Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg has been scratched due to unforeseen circumstances. An illness forces Ray Borg to be removed from the card, leaving Johnson without an opponent.

Illness forces Ray Borg out of UFC 215 main event

The illness was first reported by MMA Fighting late Thursday evening.

The women’s bantamweight championship between title holder Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will now be promoted to the evening’s main event. And with one of the bouts off the main card, Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis which was originally planned as a preliminary bout has been promoted to the pay-per-view.

The UFC released the following statement.

Due to a viral illness to UFC flyweight contender Ray Borg, the main event bout against champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 215 has been cancelled. Borg was deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team.

UFC 215, which is now headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card will be the flyweight bout between Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis. Additionally, the Mitch Clarke and Alex White lightweight contest will now kick off the FS1 prelims.

With the removal of Johnson vs. Borg, customers may request a full refund of purchased tickets at point of sale.

UFC 215 goes down on Saturday from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The UFC 215 fight card is now as follows:

MAIN CARD (7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko – UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny

Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis

Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro

Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens

PRELIMINARY CARD (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Sarah Moras

Rick Glenn vs. Gavin Tucker

Alex White vs. Mitch Clarke

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET)

Arjan Bhullar vs. Luis Henrique

Kajan Johnson vs. Adriano Martins

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images