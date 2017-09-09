Battlefield Fight League heads to the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, B.C. on Saturday evening. We will be bringing you BFL 51 live results all night long.

BFL 51 Live Results

Fans in attendance will be treated to an action packed main event, as Achilles Estremadura hits the cage for the first time in almost two years against Thomas Patrick. In the co-main event, Kevin Kellerman takes on Mike Dechavez and BFL’s very own Donald Cerrone, Josh Kwiatkowski takes on Brayden Kersey.

Check out full results below, beginning at around 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.

MAIN CARD

Achilles Estremadura def. Thomas Patrick via Knockout (Punch) at 3:35 of Round 3

Mike Dechavez def. Kevin Kellerman via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Josh Kwiatkowski def. Brayden Kersey via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Matt Leper def. Manny Fernandez via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:28 of Round 2

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

Athena Stratis def. Alana Cook via Unanimous Decision

Stephanie Palisse def. Kim Howes via Split Decision

Andrey Vasilyev def. Jordan Kinnaird via Unanimous Decision

GRAPPLING

Brandon Labrecque def. Justin Mullin (3-2)