‘UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko II’ – Live Results + Stream

Well, despite a big last minute hit to the card; UFC 215 is finally here.

Demetrious Johnson will no longer be looking to make history on Saturday night after his opponent, Ray Borg, pulled out of the bout last minute due to an apparent illness.

Instead, the co-main event has been promoted to the main event billing, and it’s still a very intriguing title fight. Amanda Nunes will look to defend her women’s bantamweight title when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch of their 2016 meeting.

The fight becomes intriguing when you bring attention to the fact that; Nunes won the early parts of that fight, but down the stretch, Shevchenko began to take over. It’s made even more interesting when you take into consideration the factor of their fight being five rounds this time.

Nunes won the first meeting by a thin margin, but she has never seen the fifth round before, and her two UFC title fights both ended with her getting a finish inside the first round. However, Shevchenko very recently went five rounds with former champion Holly Holm and looked fantastic while doing it.

The two were set to do battle for a second time at UFC 213 in July, but in a situation eerily similar to what we’re dealing with this weekend; Nunes pulled out of the contest last minute and the fight was scrapped. The two were set to headline the event before the co-main event was bumped up after the initial cancellation.

It looks as though the fight is a go this time, though. So let’s see who can get the job done when they come face-to-face yet again at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Rounding out the main card is; a welterweight matchup between former lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos and Neil Magny, a pivotal flyweight matchup between former title challengers Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis, a fun light heavyweight contest between up-and-comer Tyson Pedro and Ilir Latifi, and finally; an absolute barnburner at featherweight between Jeremy Stephens and former Strikeforce champion; Gilbert Melendez.

The prelims feature names like Sara McMann and Adriano Martins as well as stellar Canadian talent in the form of Gavin Tucker, Mitch Clarke, Arjan Bhullar, and Kajan Johnson.

For the first time ever, watch a UFC event on the fantastic FITE TV streaming service… right here on MMA Sucka! Also; check out the full card, which will be updated with live results, below.

Main Card – 10PM/7PM ETPT

Amanda Nunes def. Valentina Shevchenko via Split Decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Rafael dos Anjos def. Neil Magny via Submission (Arm Triangle) at 3:43 of Round 1

Henry Cejudo def. Wilson Reis via KO (Punches) at 0:25 of Round 2

Ilir Latifi def. Tyson Pedro via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jeremy Stephens def. Gilbert Melendez via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Televised Prelims – 8PM/5PM ETPT

Ketlen Vieira def. Sara McMann via Submission (Arm Triangle) at 4:16 of Round 2

Sarah Moras def. Ashlee Evans-Smith via Submission (Armbar) at 2:51 of Round 1

Rick Glenn def. Gavin Tucker via Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-24, 29-27)

Alex White def. Mitch Clarke via TKO (Strikes) at 4:33 of Round 2

UFC Fight Pass Prelims – 7PM/4PM ETPT

Arjan Bhullar def. Luis Henrique via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kajan Johnson def. Adriano Martins via KO (Punch) at 0:49 of Round 3

Embed from Getty Images