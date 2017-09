MCL 1 Live Results

Mercenary Combat League 1 goes down at RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Friday, Sept. 15. The 11-fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

MMASucka.com’s Nick Baldwin is cage side and will have live results all night.

Brad Katona def. Stephen Cervantes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Curtis Demarce def. Travis Gervais via submission (guillotine) in Round 2

Lee Gaudet def. Mike O’Neill via submission (guillotine) at 2:38 of Round 1

Vyron Phillips def. Sheldon LeBlanc via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chucky Mady vs. Phill Deschambeault via submission (armbar) at 3:59 of Round 1

Ryan Pang def. David Swanson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jared Henderson def. Jordan Murray via Knockout (strikes) in Round 1

George Davis def. Sam Amro via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1

Daryl St Rose def. Mattia Del Cul-Hovorka via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 3

Kristian Bouchard def. Corey Friske via TKO (elbows) at 2:05 of Round 1

Andy Jack def. Brett Dumas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)